Helping black cats improve their luck

Across the country, each branch of Cats Protection is holding its annual National Black Cat Day on Thursday 27th October, to encourage people to find a place in their hearts and homes for an unwanted black or black-and-white moggy. We ask you to “paws” for thought and consider the plight of monochrome cats and kittens that tend to lose out on homes when prospective adopters choose more colourful felines.

Black or black and white cats account for nearly half of all cats and kittens coming into the care of Cats Protection and can wait around four to five weeks longer than other moggies to be rehomed.

There is a tendency to see monochrome cats as less exciting, which we think is because they are much more common among the cat population. When people attend our homing shows, their eyes tend to wander over to the brighter coloured tabbies, light tortoiseshells and gingers that look more exciting to adopt. It’s perfectly natural that people will have some form of view on what a cat may be like based on its looks. But just like humans, it’s almost impossible to make a judgment based purely on how a cat looks. We also want to break down the myths of the underserved bad reputation that is still bubbling away by storytellers in tales of magic and witchcraft and show that beauty really is more than just fur deep.

Today, we ask you to join us in standing up for the ‘under-cat’ and remember that black or black and white cats are just as loving, playful and mischievous as any other cat and offer just as much in terms of companionship.

Photographed to the right is Elphaba, who has recently come into our branch, after living outside for many months. They are definitely no tricks with this young lady, just treats! She is three years old, neutered, microchipped, had her first vaccination, flea and worm treatment along with a full health check. She is very friendly and affectionate. Her only vice is that she doesn’t like other cats and would need to be homed as an only cat. If you would like to find out more about her, contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email us at cphoming@talktalk.net

Our next homing show will be on Sunday 30th October, at The Loxley Centre, Werrington, PE4 5BW (next to The Crab & Winkle Pub) from 2-3.30pm.