Help get Santa a new sleigh or Christmas could be cancelled!

Christmas is fast approaching and Santa’s sleigh is nowhere to be found. Will Sprocket and Dibs be able to create a new sleigh in time - or will Christmas be cancelled?

Can you help them save the day?

Only time will tell, but with audience participation, singalongs and a present from Santa for every child, Santa’s New Sleigh at the Key Theatre from Thursday to Saturday (November 17-19th) promises to be the perfect festive treat .

You will also have the opportunity to take a photograph with Santa himself so don’t forget to bring your cameras and Smart Phones!