‘He was a one off who taught me to speak out’ - Stewart Jackson pays tribute to former city council leader Neville Sanders

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has paid tribute to former city council leader Neville Sanders, calling him “the last of his generation in municipal politics.”

Mr Sanders passed away last week after two controversial decades in local politics which saw grab national attention for his stringent views.

Mr Jackson, a fellow member of the Conservative Party, was chosen as Peterborough’s parliamentary candidate in 2000 when Mr Sanders was council leader.

He said: “Neville was a big figure and was really a one off and one of the last of his generation in municipal politics.

“He served diligently and showed strong leadership at a time of instability and turbulence at the Town Hall.

“He was a maverick who taught me a lesson: Speak out if you think you’re right, without fear or favour.

“Above all, he cared passionately and with pride about his home city and the Lido will be among a number of legacies he leaves behind.”

