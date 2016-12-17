Have your say on new local plan

Residents can have their say on Peterborough’s Local Plan when it goes to consultation tomorrow.

The draft plan for the next 20 years includes 2,500 properties close to Castor and Ailsworth and 250 properties in Eye. The consultations lasts until February 9.

You can read and comment on the plan at http://consult.peterborough.gov.uk/portal/planning/peterborough/lp16/fd/.

You can also email the comment form, downloadable from the website, to planningpolicy@peterborough.gov.uk or send a copy of the form to: Local Plan Further Draft Consultation, Growth and Regeneration, Sustainable Growth Strategy, Town Hall, Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HF.

Copies of the plan will be available in local libraries.