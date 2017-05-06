School garden can blossom after donation from builder

Green-fingered pupils at a school in Hampton have received a generous donation from a housebuilder in support of National Gardening Week.

Hampton Hargate Primary School in Peterborough has been given a helping hand from CALA Homes. As well as gardening tools including spades, trowels, rakes, watering cans and gloves, the school also received an insect hotel and wildlife attracting seeds.

Emma Porter, a teacher at the school, said: “We are thrilled at this kind of donation It is a great way to get the children more involved and interested in gardening. Pupils can learn new skills, have fun and develop self-confidence by spending time in the garden, which is something we actively encourage.

“The new equipment will help engage the children with the school gardens as well as create a more attractive environment for everyone to enjoy.”

CALA Homes donated the equipment in support of National Gardening Week, which happened last month. It was launched six years ago by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and since then it has grown into the country’s biggest celebration of gardening. This year’s theme focused on inspiring new gardeners to get involved with growing plants and flowers.

Chris Roads, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes, said: “Creating beautiful places to live is at the heart of what we do and gardens play an important role in our sense of well-being.

“National Gardening Week is about encouraging new gardeners, so we thought we’d help younger generations to get involved and develop a passion for gardening.

“We’re delighted to have supported Hampton Hargate Primary School and we hope the children enjoy the new equipment.”