New-look nursery for Busy Bees

Busy Bees children’s nursery in Hampton Hargate recently re-launched its new look nursery at a fun-filled family event.

The deputy mayor of Peterborough, councillor Keith Sharp, attended the day and was given an exclusive tour of the new premises, while meeting with parents and children on his way around the building.

The nursery, based on Hargate Way, invited parents, families and the local community to celebrate the completion of its impressive refurbishment, with lots of family-friendly activities and children’s entertainment on offer.

Parents and children from the local area were given the chance to have a guided tour around the nursery to see the brand new interior décor which has been introduced. New flooring in most areas throughout the nursery was unveiled and all the décor throughout the bathroom, kitchen and play areas has now been updated and revamped.

The nursery also provided guests with taster platters from Busy Bees’ silver awarded delicious and nutritious menu – a rubber stamp guarantee from the UK’s Soil Association that all food served will be free from harmful additives, responsibly sourced and easily traced.

Staff and parents also baked a number of delicious treats for the day including cakes and biscuits with all proceeds going to Winston’s Wish.

Jenny Blin, business manager at Busy Bees in Hampton Hargate, said: “It was a fantastic day for all and we were so pleased with the turnout from families, parents and the local community.”

“It was a pleasure to see the deputy mayor of Peterborough attend the day and meet some of our parents and children.”