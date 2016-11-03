Green Party co-leader calls for fly-tipping ‘amnesty’ on Peterborough visit

The co-leader of the Green Party called for a fly-tipping amnesty in Orton Goldhay after visiting the area on Tuesday (November 1) alongside the party’s Peterborough branch.

Jonathan Bartley joined in with litter picking while calling for an amnesty, which would see bulky waste collected without charge on certain dates.

He said: “It’s clearly a deprived area we are in and people can’t afford to get waste removed that way.

“People are knocking on their doors, cowboys, saying they will take it away for a few pounds then dumping it, or people are dumping it themselves.

“The big picture is we can’t go as we are.”

Asked if an amnesty should be introduced city-wide, Mr Bartley said: “That’s a decision for the local council to make.

“You have some rich areas and some poor areas, and some strategies will work better in some areas more than others.

“If it works well here we are calling for a council debate.”

