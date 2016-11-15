GP shortage in Peterborough could lead to overseas recruitment

A shortage of GPs in Peterborough could lead to recruitment from abroad.

A report by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group says plans “are being developed to recruit overseas GPs.”

There are around 137 current GP vacancies across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with a high proportion of these in Peterborough.

And in Peterborough, just six per cent of GPs are aged under 35 years, compared to 13 per cent across Cambridgeshire.

Two years ago, the Peterborough Telegraph reported that waiting times at doctor’s surgeries were likely to rise.

Back then there was a shortfall of eight GPs in Peterborough, with 16 of the 55 GPs who worked in Peterborough set to retire in the next two to five years.

