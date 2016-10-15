Golden couple toast 50 years

He swept her off her feet more than half a century ago, and the fun is very much still alive for Roy and Sandra Greenwood who are celebrating their Golden Wedding.

The couple, of Kirkton Gate, Longthorpe, met at a dance at the Peterborough United ground in London Road and have not slowed down since.

“He asked me for a dance and that was it,” said Sandra.

Sandra (74) and Roy (77) live within walking distance of their children Duncan, Ross and Lynsey, and their five grandchildren.

The couple were joined by their wider family, and even one of the bridesmaids from 50 years ago, at The Woodman in Longthorpe to mark half a century since they tied the knot at St John The Baptist Church in Cathedral Square.

And the golden couple, who moved from Netherton to Longthorpe, are still heavily involved in the community.

Sandra is active at the Parish Church of St. Botolph Longthorpe and the Netherton Women’s Fellowship.

Roy has played darts for local pubs all his adult life and is a member of the Conservative Club. Sandra also described him as a “born-again biker.”

In addition, the couple are both members of Peterborough Wine Club. And to celebrate their 50th anniversary, they will be setting sail on a Caribbean cruise.

Asked what was the secret of their marital bliss, Sandra said: “The most important thing for a marriage is not only are you man and wife, but best friends.”