GCSE RESULTS: The Voyager Academy principal hoped for better progress

The GCSE results for The Voyager Academy are “broadly in line” with last year’s performance, according to its principal.

In 2015, just 19 per cent of pupils achieved five A*-C grades including English and maths.

Principal Scott Hudson said, “This year’s GCSE results are broadly in line with our results last year. Our latest Ofsted report, published earlier this year, confirmed that we are taking all the right steps to improve standards at the Voyager.

“Over the last 12 months we have made real improvements in the quality of teaching throughout the school, and we have seen a clear rise in standards of behaviour.

“That said, we had hoped to see greater academic progress this year and we will continue to work closely with all our partners to accelerate this progress and improve outcomes for all our young people.

“We are pleased that we have seen significantly more A* and A grades than before, and the number of students achieving five A*-C grades has also increased on last year.

“A quarter of all our students have achieved at least one A* or A grade in their results. We have some exceptionally high performing pupils, including Aphden Bloodworth who achieved 10 A* and A grades, and a further three GCSEs at B and C grades, while Adam Wood also picked up seven A*-As including the top grade in maths.

“We congratulate our students on their achievements and look forward to continuing our journey of improvement in the coming year.”