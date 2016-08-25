GCSE RESULTS: 16 per cent of Jack Hunt pupils achieve at least five A*-A grades

Sixteen per cent of Jack Hunt pupils achieved at least five A*-A grades in their GCSEs.

Headteacher Pamela Kilbey said: “Although we have to wait for the national picture, early indications suggest that this year’s results will continue the unbroken trend since 2011 where students at Jack Hunt School make progress which is well above the national average.

Christi Somaraj

“Attainment has seen an increase from last year with the overall grade now at a C. The English and mathematics threshold figure is 55 per cent and the school is particularly pleased that this year 16 per cent of students achieved at least five A*-A grades and 19 individual students obtained at least eight A* and A grades.

“We are proud of our students’ achievements, work ethic and dedication and I would like to thank all the staff for their hard work.”

Top results were obtained by the following students:

. Tapiwa Tandi - eight A*s and five As

Iman Mustafa

. Iman Mustafa - six A*s and six As

. Armadeep Singh - six A*s and five As

. Wilson Wang - six A*s, four As and one B

. Rufus King - five A*s, five As and one B

. Christi Somaraj - four A*s, six A and one B

. Abdelrahman Aly - four A*s, five As and three Bs

. Kimberly Gould - four A*s, five As and two Bs

. Tom Nash - three A*s, seven As and one B

. Moieze Malik - three A*s, five As and three Bs

. Jessica Lines - two A*s, eight As and one B.