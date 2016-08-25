GCSE RESULTS: 10 per cent rise in Ken Stimpson pupils achieving five or more A*-C passes including English and maths

Pupils at Ken Stimpson Community School achieving five or more A* to C passes including English and maths has risen by over 10 percentage points to 51 per cent.

The English results also saw pupils make far greater progress than expected against national benchmarks.

Richard Lord, outgoing principal of Ken Stimpson Community School, was very pleased with this year’s set of GCSE results.

He said: “A tremendous amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these exams with students attending additional support sessions at lunchtimes, after school, at weekends and throughout each holiday over the course of the academic year.

“My thanks go to the staff for giving so freely of their time and to the students for their fantastic efforts. The support of parents and carers along the way has also been vital because we know that this makes a truly positive impact.”

Students who achieved notable success included:

Sophie Jackson - four A* grades, five A grades and one B grade

Nabin Burlakoti - five A* grades, one A grade, two B grades and one C grade. Nabin only joined the school in June last year when he moved here from Nepal

Amara Sadiq - three A* grades, five A grades and two B grades

Hannah Lemmon - three A* grades, six A grades and two B grades

Ranaem Makansi - three A* grades, four A grades and three B grades

Laura Griffin - two A* grades, five A grades, three B grades and one C grade

Jenna Burns - three A* grades, one A grade and six B grades

Rita Couto – three A* grades, four B grades and six C grades