GALLERY: Peterborough turns out in force to pay its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Seventy years ago Tony Foster was celebrating the surrender of the German navy by triumphantly sailing one of their U-boats down the east coast of Britain and tucking into their vast supply of Frankfurters.

Now aged 95, the submariner had the privilege of laying a wreath at the city’s war memorial on Remembrance Sunday as a representative of the Burma Star Association.

Proud Tony, who was accompanied in Bridge Street by daughter Tamsin, even posed for a selfie with one young family who came to speak to him.

He said: “I felt honoured to be able to do it. I think today was brilliant, one of the best Remembrance Sundays we’ve seen. I was really impressed.”

Tony’s post-victory tour of every port on the east coast at the end of the Second World War was to raise money for King George V’s Fund for Sailors, and he remembers that the massive cans of Frankfurters were “very good. They were better than the food the average serviceman got.”

Both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day on Friday saw crowds several rows deep filling up Bridge Street.

On Sunday, a parade including armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets marched from Car Haven car park along Bridge Street to the cathedral.

A service of remembrance was held at the cathedral at 10.30am before the 11am service at the war memorial where the Peterborough mosques, taking part for the first time, laid a wreath.

A poppy wreath was also unveiled above the Town Hall entrance to commemorate council members and staff killed in the two World Wars.

The procession then continued through the city’s streets, including ex-servicemen, 158 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, RAF Wittering and cadets from across the region.

At 12.15pm Peterborough United were also paid their respects to our servicemen and women ahead of kick-off against Bolton Wanderers.