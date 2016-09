Over 1,000 people came together at Ferry Meadows for the Peterborough Memory Walk to raise money in the fight against dementia.

The 2km walk was undertaken yesterday (Saturday, September 17) by people of all ages (and their dogs) to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event was started by Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley and Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Keith Sharp.

To find out about other memory walks, visit https://www.memorywalk.org.uk/.