Fun at the fair

There were plenty of activities to try out at the U3A fair at the Fleet Community Centre in Fletton last Thursday.

U3A members, who are mostly retired, signed up for activities to take part in for the following year.

These could include board games which Christine Saunders, Julie Wareham and Brian Keegan tried out with the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders.

Group chairman Brian said there are 2,800 members in Peterborough, making it the second largest in the country.

Brian, who runs a table tennis group, said activities include bridge, walking, cycling, poetry and languages.

Thursday’s fair was attended by 700 people of which 150 were manning the stalls.

To find out more about U3A, ring Brian on 01733 265769.