From runners to riders

Runners Gary Masters and Ian Vallance are swapping trainers for bikes to embark on the 1,000-mile Land’s End to John O’Groats journey in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Inspired by Gary’s employer Coloplast’s year long support of the hospice, the friends from Peterborough are hoping to raise at least £1,000. They will be setting off from Land’s End on August 30, averaging around 90 miles a day in the saddle.

While Gary (pictured in blue during the Tour of Cambridgeshire) has been training for around three months, Ian is relying more on stamina built up as a runner. “He did do one training ride – to the pub for a pint,” joked Gary.

“We’re both relying on our grit and determination rather than our fitness to finish!” To sponsor the pair visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GaryMasters3.