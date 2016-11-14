First homeless families move into St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough as tenants move out

The first homeless families have moved into St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell after the tenants living there were given their notice of possession.

The controversial deal to remove the tenants from 74 properties in order to use their homes as temporary accommodation was signed off by Peterborough City Council on November 2.

The council signed an agreement with Stef & Philips, the managing agent for the properties, costing it nearly £1 million a year to rent the properties as it seeks to tackle its homelessness crisis.

The council claims that if it did not use the properties as temporary accommodation, another council would.

With people having left their homes, four homeless families moved into the vacated properties last week, and another seven are due to move in this week.

Remaining tenants have to decide whether to find a new home or force Stef & Philips to get an eviction order from court.

