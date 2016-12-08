Festive fun all wrapped up at museum and libraries!

There may still be a couple of weeks to go before the big day, but there are loads of exciting activities happening in and around Peterborough on the run up to Christmas.

Residents of Peterborough can visit the city’s Enchanted Christmas Museum or listen to Santa telling them stories in the Peterborough Central Libary.

Enchanted Museum

However these Christmas events aren’t just for children, there’s plenty for adults to do too.

Peterborough Central Library will be hosting Stories with Santa again this year. This will be held on Saturday (10th) and tickets cost £5 per child.

Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus himself and the ticket price also includes a gift. Booking is essential and all children attending must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone interested should call Peterborough Central Library on 01733 864280 or you can visit any of the city’s libraries.

Keeping with the theme of storytelling, various libraries across the city will be running extra Christmas storytimes as well as their usual storytime slots. These events are free of charge and will run at the following times and places: Central Library on Tuesday 13th December, Hampton Library on Wednesday 14th December, Bretton Library on Thursday 15th December, Werrington Library on Friday 16th December and finishing at Orton Library on Thursday 22nd December.

Also this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Longthorpe Tower will be hosting A Merry Medieval Christmas. This event lets you experience a taste of Christmas past as you prepare a festive feast fit for lords and ladies while discovering medieval traditions.

Participants will also get to craft their own historic decoration to take home. Tickets for this event cost £4 for adults, £3 for concessions and £10 for families. Booking in advance is not required and will take place between 10am and 5pm with the last entry being allowed at 4pm.

This weekend will also see the Peterborough Museum host All Wrapped Up! Here you will have the chance to make your presents extra special this year by creating your own handmade wrapping paper. You’ll get to use potato printed paper, unique tags and origami bows to make your presents stand out.

This event is suitable for ages 5 and above and tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children. Booking is essential so anyone interested should call the Peterborough Museum on 01733 864663.

On Friday, December 16, at the Key Theatre, the Locrian Ensemble will be performing carols, string medleys of all your favourite Christmas songs as well as some seasonable surprises.

They will be joined by Jill Washington, West End star soprano of Phantom of the Opera and will be accompanied by shimmering strings and thrilling harp playing. Tickets for Carols by Candlelight cost £20.50. For more information please contact the box office on 01733 207239.

The Werrington Leisure Centre will be hosting a special Christmas Rollers session on Saturday, December 17. The evening will take place between 5pm and 8pm and will include fun games, decorations, and all of your favourite Christmas songs. Admission will cost £3.50 per person, £11 for families with an additional £1.50 for skate hire. There is no need to book for this event and Christmas jumpers are highly encouraged.

On the last week before Christmas, Peterborough Museum transforms into The Enchanted Christmas Museum and gives you the opportunity to enrol as an honorary elf.

The day will include gift designing, storytelling and lots of festive goodies to take home. This event will take place on Saturday, December 17, and Thursday, December 22, between 10am and 5pm with last entry at 4pm. Admission to this event will cost £4 per person and children under two are free. Booking in advance is not necessary for this event.

On Sunday, December 18, you will have the chance to create your very own Christmas Wreath and festive candle arrangements at the Festive Floristry Workshop. An experienced florist will guide you through the techniques used to make luxury decorations. The workshop will take place between 10am and 1pm and costs £30.00 per person. Booking is essential and anyone interested should contact the Peterborough Museum on 01733 864663.

However, if you’d prefer to do something other than the a normal Christmas event then why not take part in a Peterborough Ghost Walk. On the walk you’ll have the opportunity to explore the city’s spooky side and become spellbound by its haunted heritage. Pre-booking for this event is advisable as the tour has proven to be quite popular. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children (not recommended for children under eight). For further information please contact the Peterborough Museum on 01733 864663.