Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre was the venue for a Festival of Remembrance which saw hundreds of people from across the city and beyond - many of them veterans - come together to commemorate the city’s fallen soldiers and the centenary of the Battle of the Somme with a concert in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Directed by William Prideaux, the city’s award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir performed a poignant and memorable programme featuring some of the more nostalgic pieces from their repertoire, including Cwm Rhondda, Danny Boy, Bring Him Home, You Raise Me Up and Wind Beneath My Wings.

Festival of Remembrance concert at the Broadway Theatre. Peterborough Youth Choir

Will Prideaux said “Given our roots in the local community it seemed fitting to mark the occasion with a nostalgic evening of wonderful melodies and touching moments, while raising money for a really good cause”.