Family catering business in Peterborough cooks up a treat to say thank you to its local community

A family-run catering business in Peterborough has thanked its local community for years of support with a pledge to ‘give something back’.

Mum-and-son team, Linda and Joe Vine, who created Vine’s Catering, in Mountsteven Avenue, three years ago, say they want to raise money for local causes.

Preparing for the fun day are, from left, Joe Vine, Nathan Brader, Francis Bowers, of Premier Engraving and Ben Cuthbert, of Be You Health Studios.

They have vowed to stage a fund-raising family fun day on the last Saturday of each month.

The first one will take place on Saturday at the Walton Scouts Hut, in Mountsteven Avenue, and the money raised will be donated to Walton Junior School to create a vegetable patch.

Joe said: “My family business has relied upon and proudly provided for the local community for more than three years now.

“We’ve decided to start giving something back, which I am both very excited and proud about.”

The growth of Vine’s Catering is not only the result of Linda and Joe’s hard work but also the support of locals from neighbours to large corporations.

It began life in Linda’s kitchen providing food for neighbours’ children’s parties.

Now the business employs three staff, provides tasty spreads for corporate events and operates a mobile foodvan to companies in Peterborough from small firms to giants such as Amazon and British Sugar. The business also supplies clients in Cambridge and Grantham.

Attractions at the fun day will include children’s cooking classes, fitness classes, art and design workshops, refreshment and much more.

The fun day has been supported by Morrisons, One Stop, Premier Engraving Co and Stitcheze.