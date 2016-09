Families made hay at the Harvest Festival at Sacrewell yesterday (Saturday, September 17).

There was a wide-range of entertainment on offer, including bread-making, apple-pressing, a chance to look inside a combine harvester and live music.

Harvest Festival weekend at Sacrewell Mill. Australian visitors James Keller and Ian Farley with Stuart Bish from the William Scott-Abbott Trust looking over a combine harvester EMN-160917-185827009

The two-day festival continues today.

For more on what’s happening, see - http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/whats-on/a-real-feast-for-the-senses-at-sacrewell-s-harvest-festival-1-7580494.

Harvest Festival weekend at Sacrewell Mill. Singer George Linton entertains the visitors EMN-160917-185840009

Harvest Festival weekend at Sacrewell Mill. Mya MacDonald and Dianne MacDonald bashing apples EMN-160917-185852009

Harvest Festival weekend at Sacrewell Mill. Kyran Reading (5) using the apple press EMN-160917-185904009

Harvest Festival weekend at Sacrewell Mill. Visitors looking over the mill's water channel EMN-160917-185928009