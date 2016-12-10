Ex-homeless shelter to become HMO

A former homeless shelter has received planning permission to be converted into a 12 bedsit house of multiple occupation.

The application by Zed Ahmed of Propertyline Limited to convert St Theresa’s House in Manor House Street was passed by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee last week.

St Theresa’s House was run as a homeless shelter until 2011 before being used by an undertaker.

A previous application to convert it into a bedsit was rejected in March due to a shortage of parking space, but the new application has rectified this. Councillors approved the proposal by seven votes to two.

Cllr Peter Hiller, planning committee member and cabinet member responsible for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “The application was decided correctly by the cross-party members after a lengthy session of presentations, planning policies, clarification and debate.

“St Theresa’s has a chequered history and I think members were conscious that it may well have reverted to another hostel of some description, rather than the well-designed residential and off-street parking proposal put forward.”