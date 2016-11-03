Evictions from St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough to feature on BBC’s The One Show

The controversial evictions of residents from 74 properties in St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, will be featured on The One Show.

The residents are being evicted by landlords Paul Simon Magic Homes and managing agents Stef & Philips.

Peterborough City Council has signed a deal with Stef & Philips to spend nearly £1 million a year to use the properties as temporary accommodation for homeless people.

The 74 properties are being renovated into 98 properties.

The council argues that if it does not rent the properties, another council will move its homeless people in instead.

Residents of St Michael’s Gate will be featured on The One Show from 7pm tonight (Thursday, November 3) on BBC One.

It follows coverage of the story, which was exclusively revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph, in several national newspapers, as well as ITV, Radio 4 and even Russia Today.

