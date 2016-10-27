Eagle-eyes members of the public thanked after prosecution of Peterborough fly-tipper

Two eagle-eyed members of the public have been thanked following the prosecution of a fly-tipper.

Nedelcho Nedelchev, of Orchard Street, Woodston, Peterborough, dumped a sofa and an armchair from the back of his van on land off South Drove at Spalding Common on May 24.

However, his actions had been spotted by two nearby residents who noted the van’s registration number and reported the incident to South Holland District Council.

Nedelchev appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court this week and pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and transporting waste for disposal without a waste carriers licence.

He told the court that he was delivering the items to someone but when he arrived the person did not want them. He then took the decision to dump them.

Nedelchev was fined £480, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £385, clean-up costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Cllr Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for waste management, said: “We regularly check sites for fly-tipping across the district but our officers can’t be everywhere at once, so we also rely on the public’s help.

“In this case we are extremely grateful that the residents got in touch and we were able to trace the culprit who has been hit hard in the pocket as a result of his foolhardy actions.

“When fly-tipping is reported to us on public land, we will look to take appropriate action. I would add, however, that members of the public should never put themselves at risk when reporting incidents.”