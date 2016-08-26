“Devastated” victim has TV stolen while at house

A “devastated” victim had a TV stolen in a burglary in Peterborough.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary

Between 7.15pm and 7.25pm on Sunday (August 21) an offender entered a house in Windmill Street, Millfield, via an unlocked door and stole a television from the lounge while the occupant was in the property.

DC Dave May said: “The victim is understandably devastated and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Millfield area around the time of the incident, or who recognises the man in the CCTV image, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.