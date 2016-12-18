Day nursery is ‘inadequate’

A Peterborough day nursery has been given an ‘inadequate’ rating by Ofsted.

Inspectors said children at Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, were “not safeguarded.”

The report adds: “Senior staff with safeguarding responsibilities have not taken the required action following concerns that have arisen about children in their care.

“They have not referred significant concerns on to the relevant authorities.”

However, the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and the outcomes for children, were both rated ‘good’.

Responding to the report, day nursery owners Janet Baker and Kay Nichol commented: “The inspector did say on feedback, ‘this is a paper based failure that is easily rectified’.

“We have requested that Ofsted returns asap and are hoping for a re-inspection in the spring. We did receive good judgements on teaching and assessment.

“We are working closely with the local authority and are moving forward to achieve the judgement we deserve.”