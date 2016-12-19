Cyclists escape fines despite crackdown vow

A promised crackdown on illegal cycling in Bridge Street is yet to materialise with no tickets handed out since a revamp of the city’s enforcement service.

Demands for zero tolerance by Peterborough City Council leader Councillor John Holdich remain unheeded by police, who have decided to take a softer approach with cyclists.

A cyclist going down Bridge Street during interviews for the relaunch of the Prevention and Enforcement Service

Cllr Holdich has been left frustrated by an administrative error, which involved original legislation that did not allow council officers powers to police cycling offences, that is preventing his council’s officers from handing out fines, leaving the onus on the police to enforce the ban.

But two months after the relaunch of the city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service (PES) – which sees council, police, fire service and prison staff operating as a single team – nobody has yet been fined.

A council spokesperson said this was because cycling in Bridge Street was not a police priority, adding: “We are currently going through the legal process to be able to introduce a public space protection order which will allow all Prevention and Enforcement Service officers the option to fine cyclists who flout the Bridge Street cycling ban.

“Currently only police officers have the power to prosecute cyclists on Bridge Street for the offence of contravening a road sign.

“Until the legislation is in place, all PES officers will continue to stop cyclists on Bridge Street and insist that they dismount during the restricted hours.”

Cllr Holdich added: “There’s a lot of noise in my post bag and people want our cycling ban on Bridge Street.”