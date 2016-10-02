Cyclists and beggars face £50 fines

New powers which would allow Peterborough City Council staff to fine aggressive beggars and cyclists in Bridge Street are expected to be in place in the coming days.

The New Community Safety Accreditation Scheme powers, issued by the chief constable of Cambridgeshire, will allow council officers in the city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service to fine people engaging in anti-social behaviour £50.

The council had hoped to have the new powers ready to use by the end of September.

Council leader Councillor John Holdich has promised zero tolerance on people who illegally cycle in Bridge Street.