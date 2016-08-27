Cross Keys contracts over 500 new homes

Cross Keys Homes contracted over 500 new homes to be built for local residents over the past year, marking the housing association’s busiest growth year to date.

Many of the new affordable homes contracted were thanks to its ‘green bond’ deal which raised almost £150 million and was the first of its kind for the housing sector.

Chief executive Claire Higgins said many people are priced out of owning a home due to them costing nearly seven times the average income in the city.

She added: “This is why last year we embarked on a major development programme and have contracted homes of various tenure types at several locations around the city to help local people.”