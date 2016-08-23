Countdown to Perkins Great Eastern Run begins

The countdown is on with under 50 days to go until the Perkins Great Eastern Run 2016.

This year’s race, taking place on Sunday October 9, is set to be the biggest ever with thousands of runners already signed up to one of the UK’s fastest half-marathons.

Great Eastern Run 2015 GER15 Half marathon runners dad Terry Fone and daughter Deborah Nolan EMN-151110-182450009

There will also be hundreds more people taking place in the Anna’s Hope 5K fun run.

Councillor Janet Goodwin, cabinet member for city centre management, culture and tourism for Peterborough City Council, which organised the race, said: “Entries are filling up fast for the half marathon but there is still time to sign up for the race and the Anna’s Hope 5K fun run.

“If you need any advice on preparing for the race then make sure you attend the free training sessions, which are a great way to meet fellow runners and get helpful tips on getting set for the big day.”

The free training sessions have run throughout the summer for anyone wanting to step up to the challenge.

The remaining sessions are on Wednesday, August 24, Wednesday, September 7, Wednesday, September 21 and Wednesday, October 5.

All the sessions begin at 7pm and will take place at the Peterborough Embankment Athletics Track on Bishops Road.

Richard Graves, marketing promotions manager for principal sponsors Perkins, said: “We’re on track for a record number of entrants this year, so I’d encourage anyone who is thinking about signing up for the half marathon or the fun run to do so now.”

The deadline to enter the race is midnight Friday, October 7 and no entries will be allowed after this date or on race day.

Any entries received on or after Friday, September 23 will incur an additional £2 fee.

Entries can be made by post or in person at the Visitor Information Centre, 41 Bridge Street, Peterborough PE1 1HJ.

Entries can also be made online at www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk.