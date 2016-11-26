Council to outsource services for public health to company firm

Public health services are being outsourced by Peterborough City Council to a private firm.

The council is paying £4.2 million to Solutions 4 Health Ltd for a five year contract.

The funding is coming from existing budgets, and all council staff will now transfer over to the new provider.

The decision follows a recent deal by the council to outsource fostering and adoption services to a charity.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for the council, said: “The new Integrated Healthy Lifestyle Service will provide a range of services which aim to support people to improve their health, for example medication and counselling to assist people to stop smoking, and specialist help with weight management.

“Many of these services are currently provided by the council, but by outsourcing them to a specialist provider we are able to develop and enhance the provision that is offered.

“Overall, success will be measured through improved health and wellbeing among people supported, with reduced risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, together with a long-term reduction in local health inequalities.”

Councillor David Seaton, cabinet member for resources, said: “The council continues to have full responsibility for all services that are either directly operated by the council or are delivered on the council’s behalf. We have clear performance measures in place and the cross-party scrutiny committees continue to do an important job, ensuring standards are fully met.”