Council to decide on litter hit squad in next budget proposals

Funding for a two-person litter hit squad in Peterborough will be considered by the city council in its next set of budget proposals.

The hit squad was recommended by a council task-and-finish group last month after it reviewed the street cleaning contract the council has with Amey.

The hit squad would cost at least £72,000.

The council’s cabinet has, though, agreed to implement the group’s recommendations which do not cost money. These include publishing litter fines, increasing education and looking to see if Amey’s charges for cleaning can be reduced if the firm was given more work.

The council has published its first set of proposals for its 2017/18 budget. The second set are revealed in January.