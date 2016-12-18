Council services to shut over Christmas

The Town Hall and Bayard Place will close at noon on Friday, December 23 and reopen Tuesday, January 3.

But Peterborough City Council’s call centre will be open from Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30, 9am to 5pm.

Staff will be available to answer queries on bin, bulky waste collections and other environmental issues, and take reports of fly-tipping, graffiti and abandoned vehicles.

The call centre will also answer register office queries such as registering births, marriages and deaths as well as citizenship and nationality checking service calls.

During the closure period no face-to-face services will be available at Bayard Place or the Town Hall, with the cash office also closed until January 3.

Emergency support for adult social care (call 01733 747474 and select option 1) and children’s social care (call 01733 864170 or 01733 864180) will be available.