City to get new police chief

Peterborough’s police chief is moving on after 14 months in the job.

Superintendent Melanie Dales is taking on a new job with Cambridgeshire Constabulary which centres on collaboration with other forces and procurement.

Her replacement is Superintendent Andy Gipp who is currently part of the team which oversees 999 and 101 calls. He takes over as area commander on October 10.

Supt Gipp said: “I’m really looking forward to working in Peterborough. I’ve worked in Cambridgeshire now for 24 years in a variety of roles across all of the different local areas.

“The vast majority of my background is within investigating crime and protecting the public. The best way to do this is with strong productive relationships with partners in local authorities, fire service and community groups alike.

“Superintendent Dales and her predecessors have established strong relationships within Peterborough and I intend to continue this.

“My focus will be on a visible professional policing service that tackles criminality and safeguards the most vulnerable. Working with partners and community groups will be vital.”

Supt Dales said: “It has been a privilege to be the area commander for Peterborough. I’ve enjoyed what has been at times an incredibly challenging role. I’d like to thank the local officers for their hard work and dedication during my time in post.”