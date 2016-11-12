City is ‘punching above weight’ in delivering housing

Peterborough is “punching above its weight” in delivering housing despite a national crisis, according to a senior city councillor.

Councillor Peter Hiller, portfolio holder for housing and planning, was speaking at Monday’s cabinet meeting where a draft housing strategy for 2016-2021 was sent to public consultation.

The strategy has four priorities: Supporting substantial and sustainable growth, increasing the supply of affordable homes, improving housing conditions and ensuring that a range of supported and specialist accommodation is available.

The strategy includes a policy to “increase the amount and type of temporary accommodation,” which has been a major issue in the city this year.

Simon Machen, corporate director growth and regeneration for the council, said “we are actively looking at options” with regards to temporary accommodation.