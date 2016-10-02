City group gets £1m funding

A group of voluntary organisations have been awarded a £1 million grant to tackle social exclusion in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The city-based Peterborough Plus VCSE Consortium Limited has been has been awarded the funding through the European Union’s European Social Fund and Big Lottery Fund.

Peterborough Plus, a partnership of over 40 voluntary and community organisations, will be delivering a programme of support called ‘MYemployAbility’.

This will support a significant number of people back into work by offering personalised support with the aim of breaking down barriers to employment.

Kathy Wormald, chair of Peterborough Plus, said: “This is a great achievement for the consortium - it’s the result of our members working together to create a relevant and realistic programme which adds value to what is existing through complementing services, rather than creating areas of competition.

“The programme is representative of the diversity and strength of the Peterborough Plus membership and the skills and services our organisations offer.

“The real work starts now and we are looking forward to delivering a programme we truly believe will add benefit across the region.”

The programme is set to begin in November 2016.