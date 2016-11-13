City College helps to fights food poverty

The City College Peterborough has held another successful Super Kitchen event.

Following its rewarding launch in September, the latest Super Kitchen saw more than 50 people attend, including councillors John Holdich (pictured) and Richard Ferris.

The initiative helps to reduce food waste by using surplus food sourced by the college which then goes to support those who are affected by food poverty. It also enables members of the community to meet and enjoy a well-balanced and nutritious meal for very little to no cost.

The next Super Kitchen event will take place at the college on November 24, between 4pm and 6pm. If you would like to attend then please contact the meet and eat team on 01733 761361 or email eat@citycollegepeterborough.ac.uk.