City choir honours long-serving member

Peterborough’s only male barbershop and acapella singing chorus has honoured one of their longest serving members with an award.

The city group, Hereward Harmony, presented member, John Gould, with a Lifetime Membership Award at the end of last month.

John, who is described as a valued member of the choir, recently suffered a stroke which has badly affected his ability to perform. John was a member of the group for 23 years and served on the committee. Those on the current committee felt it was appropriate to recognise his efforts by making this special award.

Each year the chairman of the group will choose a charity to support. This year Hereward Harmony’s Chairman, Alan Lund, has chosen the Stroke Association, in honour of John, as their annual charity. In preparation to raise money for the charity the group have decided to put on a concert.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Alun said: “I am sure that readers will be aware of family and friends who have been affected by a stroke, so Hereward Harmony is having a concert at the ICA Fleet Centre, Fletton, Peterborough, on Saturday 13 May 2017. Tickets will be available in Spring 2017.”

The group is also currently looking to recruit a number of male singers in preparation for next year’s concert. Alan explains how a barbershop group create their unique sound: “Barbershop singing comprises of four parts - lead, bass, baritone and tenor and these are blended to create a harmony. Depending on your voice will depend on what part you will be given.”

If you would like more details then please call Alun Lund on 07850 007057 or 01733 334233. Rehearsals take place every Thursday evening between 7:30pm and 10:00pm at Orton Wistow Community Centre, Peterborough, PE2 6XN.