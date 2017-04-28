TOWIE’s Lauren Pope spins the decks for partying Peterborough shoppers

Celebrity DJ Lauren Pope wowed hundreds of people as she played a two hour set in Queensgate Shopping Centre for its exclusive Martinis, Music and Muses night last night (Thursday).

Hundreds of people flocked to the centre to enjoy complimentary Martini cocktails while watching the model and TOWIE star spin the decks and create a club vibe in the city centre. As people danced on the mall, celebrity stylish and blogger, Megan Gilbride was on hand giving fashion tips and advice on what’s hot and what’s not and model waiters handed out nibbles.

Celebrity DJ Lauren Pope at the Martinis, Music and Muses night last night (Thursday).

Stores throughout Queensgate also had their own parties, including The Oculist and Maysons in Westgate Arcade while discounts were available for this night only across many other stores.

Lauren met fans and posed for ‘selfies’ before relaxing in the VIP room. A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “This was such an amazing evening and nothing like anything we have done in the past before. We really shook up Peterborough and Lauren added a real something special for customers.”