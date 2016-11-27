Specsavers celebration helps Peterborough charity group

A city centre opticians has celebrated 30 years of loyal service by raising funds for a local community group.

The team at Specsavers Peterborough, in Bridge Street, marked the milestone anniversary by having an 80s’ themed bash in-store. Staff donned their most 80s inspired outfits with a ‘blast from the past’ playlist that certainly got the local residents in the mood for dancing!

Also present on the day were City East Friendship Club, a group that supports elderly members of the community, who may feel isolated from society and encourages them to interact with each other and gives them a sense and feeling of belonging to something.

The store has previously fundraised for them, and this year funded a coach to take members of the group on a day out to Woburn.

Store director Steve Emmington said: “What better way to celebrate 30 years than with a throwback to the 80s! We had such a laugh dressing up on the day and we couldn’t have been happier that City East Friendship Group joined us for the celebrations.

“We’d like to thank our local customers for their support and generosity as we raised £160.”

City East Friendship group representative Stuart Smith added: “Specsavers Peterborough have done so much for our charity this year, and it was so nice to be invited to the store to celebrate this massive milestone.

“On behalf of everything from the charity we would like to thank them for their continuous support and fundraising.”

If you would like to donate or simply come in for a sight test, visit Specsavers Peterborough at 53 Bridge Street, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE1 1HA, call 01733 348 822 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/peterborough