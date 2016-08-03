New pizza restaurant will definitely have soul

There will be a distinctly nostalgic feel when The Pizza Parlour opens for business in Peterborough city centre, hopefully next month.

The look and feel of the place, currently taking shape behind hoardings in Cowgate, will be very retro 1960s – you might just spot an iconic Vespa scooter, much-loved by the Mod scene, adding to the decor for instance.

And the swinging sixties will be reflected in the music. So you can expect your pizza, from the wood fired oven (being built on site), to be accompanied by soul and Tamla Motown favourites from the golden era of music... and on special occasions played live.

So while the decor will be anything but rustic Italian, the food will be traditionally made pasta dishes, salads and pizzas.

And there will be a familiar face fronting the 50-seat restaurant, in Andy Rowan, who many regular city centre diners will recognise.

A spokesman said: “We didn’t want to open just another place to get a pizza in the city centre, we feel the atmosphere we are looking to create will have wide appeal. It is not just the baby boomers who enjoy this music and are into the style that goes with it.”