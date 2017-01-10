New Look takes over Queensgate’s former H&M store - but no new restaurant

Popular fashion brand New Look is to join the retail mix at Peterborough’s Queensgate centre with a huge new store - which will end hopes of a big name city centre restaurant.

Due to open in the Spring, New Look will occupy the former H&M unit close to the Queen Street entrance.

Including a men’s department in the city for the first time, it will take both currently vacant floors of what was H&M before the latter relocated within Queensgate last year.

It ends hopes of a big name restaurant chain taking a large section of the ground floor, opening out onto St John’s square, which formed part of a planning application last year.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “ Over the past 12 months, we have seen the expansion of Marks and Spencer, the addition of Quiz, Fraser Hart, Hotel Chocolat and MAC Cosmetics as well as several new offerings in Westgate Arcade. We look forward to welcoming New Look and continuing to make Queensgate and Peterborough a destination of choice for shopping.”