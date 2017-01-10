New Look takes over Queensgate’s former H&M store

Popular fashion brand New Look is to join the retail mix at Peterborough’s Queensgate centre with a huge new store.

Due to open in the Spring, New Look will occupy the former H&M unit close to the Queen Street entrance.

Including a men’s department, it will take both currently vacant floors of what was H&M before the latter relocated within Queensgate last year.

However, a large section of the ground floor, opening out onto St John’s square, is expected to be used as a restaurant.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “ Over the past 12 months, we have seen the expansion of Marks and Spencer, the addition of Quiz, Fraser Hart, Hotel Chocolat and MAC Cosmetics as well as several new offerings in Westgate Arcade. We look forward to welcoming New Look and continuing to make Queensgate and Peterborough a destination of choice for shopping.”