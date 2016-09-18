FIRST LOOK: Take a peek inside Peterborough’s new Wagamama restaurant

Lovers of Pan-Asian food will have to wait until Monday to get their teeth into some of their favourite wagamama dishes, but the Peterborough Telegraph got an early look inside today ahead of the opening.

The 151-seat restaurant, located on Long Causeway, adds to the growing food quarter in the city centre and has created 39 new jobs.

Wagamama exterior and interiors at Long Causeway EMN-160916-183449009

It has the look and feel that regular wagamama diners will instantly recognise - and, of course, the iconic wagamama canteen-style benches, which are ideal for those grabbing a quick bite.

For those enjoying a longer dining experience, breakout areas and booths have been brought in.

There is a variety of new and classic dishes on the Japanese-inspired menu, including wagamama’s famed ramen; bowls of fragrant soup filled with noodles, which can be now customised by choosing one of three new stocks.

Spice enthusiasts can enjoy the much-loved prawn firecracker, and the tofu chilli salad offers a fresh and crunchy treat.

Anyone after a light bite can enjoy small plates such as chicken gyozas or edamame shaken with chilli and salt, alongside an extensive choice of fresh juices, desserts and beverages.

There’s also a range of dishes designed especially for kids.