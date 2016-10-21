Confusion as Pizza House closes suddenly with landlords taking over building

The Pizza House in Cowgate - a fixture in Peterborough city centre since 1980 - was closed today as it appeared the building’s landlords had re-entered and secured the premises.

The restaurant, owned by Pep Fasulo, was open last night. However, the doors remained closed at 12.30pm today - chairs still on the tables inside - with would-be diners walking away and one member of staff having arrived unaware of what was going on.

The notice in the window at the Pizza House in Cowgate today

A notice in the window, from Leeds Building Society, states “The landlords of these premises has today re-entered therein accordance with his power to do so and as a consequence of such re-entry the premises have been secured.

“And further take notice that no person may lawfully enter on to these premises unless they have been authorised by the above Leeds Building Society.”

There was no answer on the restaurant telephone number today and Pep Fasulo could not be contacted.