City centre restaurant offers authentic Italian food and a sixties vibe

There will be food and sweet soul music on the menu when Peterborough’s newest restaurant opens on Saturday.

The Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe on Cowgate, with Andy Rowan running front of house, promises a real sixties vibe, with retro music from the decade and the decor - including an iconic Vespa scooter - adding to the atmosphere.

A feature in The Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe.

But it is the authentic Italian cooking that they hope will stand out with a wood-fired pizza oven creating quicker pizzas with better texture and flavour, not to mention the traditionally made sauce for the pasta dishes.

Head chef is 28-year-old Andrew Tedder, who has worked at La Tasca in Kingston upon Thames, Yo Sushi in London, as well as three years at Fratelli in Castor and a spell at The Bull Hotel.

“I cannot wait to get started, we have been preparing the venue for a number of weeks and finalising our menu,” he said. “Our emphasis is on authenticity; we make our own dough twice daily, our own sauces handed down through generations and will not allow a pre-made chip anywhere near our restaurant. We have a great team in the kitchen, front of house and in the business, and we genuinely believe we are bringing something new to the city.”

Go to www.thepizaparlourpeterborough.co.uk to see the main menu and drinks list.