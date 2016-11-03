City centre Italian restaurant closes - for a refurb

A second Italian eatery in Peterborough city centre’s Cowgate has closed.... but this time only for a facelift.

Prezzo, at the junction with Cross Street, shut its doors on Monday night, and will reopen on Friday, November 11.

Coverings on the doors and windows hide the work going on inside, but do indicate the restaurant is “relaunching”.

The Italian restaurant chain was the first big name brand to locate in that part of the city centre in late 2005, in the former O’Connell’s pub, followed soon after by Pizza Express.

More recently the likes of Nando, Wildwood, Bill’s, Cote Brasserie and Wagamama have added to the culinary offering in the Cathedral Square food quarter.

The Pizza House, across the road from Prezzo on Cowgate, has been closed for two weeks since a legal notice from the landlord appeared in its window.

The street is still served by The Pizza Parlour and Topo Gigio’s however.