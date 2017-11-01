After serving up half a million roast dinners, Sundays restaurant is on the move

It has been at the heart of Peterborough city centre for more than a decade, but the popular Sundays carvery restaurant is on the move.

This will be the last Christmas in Cumbergate for the diner which has become known for its traditional roast dinners and lunchtime roast meat rolls, before it moves to a new home - The Broadway Theatre.

The last day trading there will be January 7, and by the end of that month, it will begin operating within the Broadway Suite every Wednesday and Sunday. (11.30am - 4pm)

Sundays at The Broadway will continue to offer the same locally-sourced, traditionally prepared roasts, with locally sourced beef, lamb, pork, gammon and turkey, at the same keen prices and with the same efficient service. The difference will be the Broadway Suite offers the space for many more people to have the chance to enjoy what roasts dinners should be.

It has been a big decision for business owner David Beever to move on from their first site.

He said: “We have been providing the catering for all events at The Broadway since it re-opened in September, and the opportunity presented by such a wonderful building was too good to miss. We are excited about being an integral part in re-establishing the city’s top venue as the definite article in entertainment, in every way possible.”

It is also planned that the hugely popular BBQ Nights, which have been running at Sundays since 2016, will return in various guises across the city from early 2018.

The venture was originally an off-shoot of the Lincolnshire company KB Hogroasts, which itself was established in 1992. Since opening in Peterborough in 2004, Sundays has served nearly half a million roast dinners, a quarter of a million roast meat rolls, and over 100,000 breakfasts. With 90% of the ingredients grown and sourced within 30 miles of the premises, much of this coming from their own farm, Sundays has ensured wholesome freshly-cooked meals are available to all.

Mr Beever commented: “We have prospered at a time which has seen more and more pre-portioned frozen meals passed off as freshly prepared ‘restaurant food’. Here’s to our next half million roast dinners! We hope to see all of our loyal customers in Cumbergate over the next couple of months, and then in the Broadway Suite from the end of January 2018. The world is a better place for the tradition of a Sundays dinner.”