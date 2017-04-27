£800,000 Turtle Bay Caribbean restaurant opening date in Peterborough revealed

Peterborough can expect a sizzling hot summer with new Caribbean restaurant and bar Turtle Bay bringing their trademark jerk spices, sunshine-inspired cocktails and tropical spirit to the city centre.

Following an £800,000 investment, the transformation of part of the old H&M store in Queensgate - opening out onto St John’s Square - will reveal a stunning, 180-seat restaurant on June 25, which has created 50 new jobs.

How the Turtle Bay restaurant in Peterborough will look

Turtle Bay is all about celebrating the lively, colourful, soulful and delicious experiences that the Caribbean has to offer. Food is at the heart of the experience. An eclectic cuisine that is influenced by a rich tapestry of ethnicities, the food at Turtle Bay offers a vast choice of bold flavours and rustic dishes, all inspired by the laid back, social outlook of the Caribbean.

Their signature dishes include their famous jerk chicken and curried goat, but there is plenty for all palates to choose from including a new burger menu, salad selection and a great collection of dishes for vegetarians, vegans and gluten free diners.

The bar offering is something to behold, with a menu of more than 40 Caribbean rums to choose from - and happy hour lasts from 11.30am – 7pm... and then starts up again at 10pm.

Peterborough diners can expect a vibrant, quirky, beach-shack- inspired ray of sunshine of a restaurant! The bold, bright, joyful interior will feature a stunning ‘island hut’ bar, and there’ll be outside dining and a vibrant, open ‘street kitchen’.

As well as the restaurant’s trademark use of reclaimed materials, expect to see oil drum lampshades; reclaimed wood and chequer-plate; and disused speakers… all making up one totally unique restaurant!