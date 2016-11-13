City Cadets compete in RAF Cup

A group of seven junior cadets have brought pride to their school after competing in the RAF Challenge Cup.

The team, from the RAF Section of the Thomas Deacon Academy Combined Cadet Force, attended the inaugural RAF Challenge Cup at RAF Wittering last month. The day comprised of mental and physical challenges including a shooting drill, a 1.5 mile squad run, a bleep test, an aircraft recognition quiz as well as a researched and prepared presentation on the role of chefs and caterers in the RAF. The prizes included trophies and a visit to the Harrier Heritage Centre.

With only days to prepare, and being a team several years younger than the competition, the cadets were ready and willing to compete against nine teams comprised of colleges and public services from across the country. However, what the TDA cadets lacked in stature, they more than made up for with skill and commitment. They were rewarded with a trophy for the best shooting team and came 4th place overall.

Section Commander, Flt Lt Julia French, said: “It was a real honour and privilege for us to be invited to participate in such a prestigious local event. The TDA RAF Cadets performed brilliantly and certainly gave their all on the day. Their success is testament to their commitment and dedication and they were justifiably proud of themselves.”